Another Island | Santorini | To 29 September 

Tourism has provided the Greek economy with a much-needed lifeline since the start of the crisis in 2009. However, the absence of planning for the management of large numbers of visitors at destinations such as the island of Santorini can create social challenges that put the location’s character at risk. Deflated flamingos, forlorn sunloungers and abandoned lilos fill the compositions of Welsh photographer Dewi Glyn Jones, who records a reality that exists in parallel to that experienced by the island’s residents over the rest of the year, when the tourists go away. The exhibition “Another Island” is on display at the Santorini Arts Factory on Vlychada Beach. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Santorini Arts Factory, Tomato Industrial Museum, Vlychada Beach, tel 22860.85.141, www.santoriniartsfactory.gr