Alexander Lamont Henderson | Skiathos | To September 29

Following the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, royal family photographer Alexander Lamont Henderson retired from his post. In the ensuing period and up until his death in 1907, the member of the Royal Photographic Society made a series of trips to continental Europe, Egypt and Australia, capturing everyday scenes, as well as historical events. Reaching Greece in early 1904, Henderson chose not to photograph the iconographic stereotypes of the time but rather to focus on social life in Athens and the city’s transformation with the arrival of its first neoclassical and museum buildings, such as the National Archaeological Museum of Athens. “Alexander Lamont Henderson: 1904 Holiday Snaps” is on display at the Evangelismou tis Theotokou Church on Skiathos through September 29. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.



Evangelismou tis Theotokou Church, tel 24270.22012, 6938.246.755