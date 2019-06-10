Ieronymos visits Vartholomaios in Istanbul as thaw continues

In yet another sign of the normalization of relations between Athens and the Phanar, Archbishop Ieronymos paid a visit to Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios in Istanbul on Monday.



According to reports, Ieronymos visited the Patriarchate to wish Vartholomaios a happy name day.



Last month Ieronymos received Vartholomaios in Athens in what was described as a visit intended to the bury the hatchet between the two spiritual leaders after a long period of strained relations.