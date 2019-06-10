Road fatalities down 44 pct since 2010

Although fatalities due to road accidents involving cars and motorcycles have dropped an impressive 44 percent since 2010, safety levels on Greek roads remain low compared to the European Union average.



More specifically, there were 68 deaths for every 1 million people in 2018 compared to an EU average of 49, according to remarks by Transport Ministry General Secretary Thanos Vourdas at an event held in Athens on Monday within the framework of the EU Road Safety Exchange program.



Vourdas said the reduced levels of fatalities since 2010 was mainly due to better road networks and improved traffic education.