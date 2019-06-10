BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Experts in traditional Chinese medicine head to birthplace of Hippocrates

TAGS: Health, Culture

The International Health Tourism Center (IHTC) is organizing a health pilgrimage on Tuesday to the island of Kos in the Dodecanese, the birthplace of Hippocrates.

Officials from Shanghai’s University and Museum of Traditional Chinese Medicine will be given a guided tour of the Museum of the International Hippocratic Foundation of Kos and the Asklepieion, during which they will be accompanied by Maroussi Mayor and Attica Regional Governor-elect Giorgos Patoulis.

Patoulis, who is also the head of the Athens Medical Association, said last Friday that the Chinese officials will take the Hippocrates Oath in a special ceremony at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

