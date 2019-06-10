NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Large fire burning in western Peloponnese

File photo

TAGS: Fire

Dozens of firefighters were attempting to contain a large fire that broke out on Monday in a rural area of the western Peloponnese.

Authorities said more than 30 men with 15 fire engines and 10 firemen on foot were deployed in the area of Tsameika where the flames were burning farmland and forestland. They were assisted by two water-dropping Canadair aircraft.

It is not known how the fire started.

The fire department also said strong winds are hampering their efforts to keep the flames away from inhabited areas. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 