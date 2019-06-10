Large fire burning in western Peloponnese

File photo

Dozens of firefighters were attempting to contain a large fire that broke out on Monday in a rural area of the western Peloponnese.

Authorities said more than 30 men with 15 fire engines and 10 firemen on foot were deployed in the area of Tsameika where the flames were burning farmland and forestland. They were assisted by two water-dropping Canadair aircraft.



It is not known how the fire started.

The fire department also said strong winds are hampering their efforts to keep the flames away from inhabited areas.