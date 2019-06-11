Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has made a grave mistake. He shunned the unanimous opinion of the country’s constitutional experts. He defied the recommendation of senior officials. And he insisted on appointing the new Supreme Court president and prosecutor despite the fact that he had recognized SYRIZA’s emphatic defeat in European Parliament elections as a blow to his government’s legitimacy.



The paradox of the administration’s decision has been reinforced now that Tsipras has met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to formally call for the dissolution of Parliament ahead of an early general election on July 7.



The appointment of the Supreme Court heads should not be embroiled in political campaigning. It is a matter of constitutional order and it must be treated as such.