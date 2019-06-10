ATHEX: Enthusiasm grips stock market

The Greek stock market’s usual buying targets – i.e. banks and Public Power Corporation – secured considerable gains at the start of the week, taking the benchmark to a new 13-month high as the market displayed its excitement at the formal announcement of a snap general election.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 842.76 points on Monday, adding 3.28 percent to Friday’s 815.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.77 percent to end at 2,152.04 points.

The banks index soared 6.04 percent, as Piraeus surged 10.27 percent, Alpha jumped 6.90 percent, National improved 4.52 percent and Eurobank followed with a 4.48 percent advance. PPC leaped 10.55 percent, Viohalco climbed 5.22 percent, ADMIE Holdings augmented 5.09 percent and Fourlis Holdings collected 4.54 percent.

In total 80 stocks registered gains, 29 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 107.7 million euros, up from last Friday’s 48.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index contracted 0.67 percent to close at 67.77 points.