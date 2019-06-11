Seven drown in migrant boat sinking off coast of Lesvos

Seven asylum seekers have reportedly drowned while trying to reach the Greek island of Lesvos from Turkey's shores after their boat sank while carrying more than 60 people.

According to reports, Greece's coast guard was alerted at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning to a boat in distress off the island's coast and arrived in time to save 57 passengers.

Seven people had already drowned before help could reach them, however, with reports saying that three of the victims were underage girls.

Five rescue vessels and one helicopter are still searching the area for more possible victims, as the survivors were being questioned at Mytilini port to ascertain exactly how many passengers were on board the boat when it set sail from nearby Turkey.