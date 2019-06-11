KAS green-lights shelter for ancient mass grave in Faliro, south of Athens

Greece's Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has given the green light for a study on a shelter to protect an ancient mass grave discovered in 2016 during digging at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center at Phaleron (present-day Faliro) Delta, south of Athens.

Excavators at the Phaleron Delta necropolis found at least 80 skeletons lying in a mass grave, their wrists clamped by iron shackles, dating to the 7th century BC and believed to belong to victims of mass executions.

“For the first time we can illustrate historical events that took place during the struggle between aristocrats in the 7th century and led, through a long process, to the establishment of a democratic regime in the city of Athens,” project director Stella Chrysoulaki told Archaeology magazine in reference to the discovery in 2016.

The aim of the Culture Ministry council's decision is to open the fascinating site, which is located in the SNFCC's Esplanade area, to the public by building walkways and a shelter that will also protect the necropolis from the elements.