Date of snap elections, next Parliament to be announced on Tuesday

The presidential decree ordering the dissolution of Parliament ahead of early elections in Greece is expected to be posted by Tuesday afternoon in a notice at the House that will also contain the date of the snap polls, expected on July 7, as well as the date when the next Parliament is due to convene.

The decision to dissolve Parliament comes after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday and asked him to call early elections, following the incumbents' poor performance in European, regional and local polls.

Tsipras asked Pavlopoulos to call snap elections amid concerns that a protracted pre-election period running through the official end of the government's term in October could pose “risks” for the country's economic recovery, the prime minister said.

“Given that we have not entered a virtuous cycle, [the recovery] should not be upset under any circumstance, as this would endanger the sacrifices and efforts of the Greek people,” Tsipras said.