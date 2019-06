Two Turkish fighter jets entered Greek air space above the islet of Kinaros on Tuesday morning, according to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The pair of F-16s were flying at an altitude of 27,000 feet when they were spotted at 9.34 a.m. above the islet west of Kalymnos and Leros, and east of Amorgos in the eastern Aegean Sea.

They were chased off by Greek jets, according to the international rules of engagement, the ANA-MPA reported.