Merits of Greece as important US ally subject of panel discussion

International affairs think-tank the Atlantic Council will be holding a discussion on “Greece as a Geostrategic Ally,” which will be streamed on its website live from Washington DC at 5 p.m. local Greek time, the US Embassy has said.

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis and Simos Anastasopoulos, president of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, will join a conversation with Nonresident Senior Fellow Katerina Sokou “to explore US-Greece security cooperation in the Western Balkans and Mediterranean region and discuss American strategy toward the region,” according to the Atlantic Council.

The conversation comes at a time of a particular strengthening of ties between the United States and Greece in a number of areas, including defense and energy. It can be viewed on www.atlanticcouncil.org.