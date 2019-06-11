ND chief to vow to unblock Elliniko investment 'within first week'

New Democracy opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday is expected to vow that one of his first orders of business if he's elected in next month's snap polls would be to unblock a major investment at Elliniko on Athens' southern coast that has been caught up in repeated delays.

Mitsotakis will be speaking in the western port of Patra on Tuesday evening, where his office said he will be announcing plans to get the development of the site of the former Athens airport under way, “within the first week” of being elected.

The economist will also be announcing the main pillars of his party's policy, which include lowering taxation and attracting investments by, among other measures, slashing red tape with the introduction of electronic signatures, imposing tighter deadlines for investment licenses that will be overseen by the prime minister's office and ensuring speedier procedures at special courts dealing with investment-related issues.

Mitsotakis is also expected to outline his party's plan for nonperforming loans and for measures to boost lending to businesses, as well as for fostering a more pro-business mentality in the public administration.