TAK Ensemble | Myconos | June 12 & 13

The New York-based chamber ensemble TAK is on the Greek holiday island of Myconos participating in the Delian Academy for New Music, an annual international meeting of musicians and composers. The ensemble will perform two concerts at the Grypario Cultural Center on Wednesday and Thursday, joining forces with Austria's Klangforum Wien in the second show. Both shows start at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Grypario Cultural Center, Argyraina, tel 22890.286.36