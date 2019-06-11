Alexis Vasilikos | Athens | June 12-17

The CAN Christina Androulakis Gallery presents a double bill by photographer Alexis Vasilikos titled “Masks” and “The Oceanic.” In the first collection, the Greek fine art photographer and co-editor of Phases Magazine presents photographs that have been super-enhanced to create abstract tableaux that represent post-images, while in the latter, he takes inspiration from Romanticism with a series of images exploring Romain Rolland's notion of an “oceanic feeling” to describe the sensation of being one with the universe. The show will be inaugurated on Tuesday at 8 p.m., while the gallery's opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



CAN Gallery, 42 Anagnostopoulou, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.0833