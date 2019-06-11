50/50 | Athens | June 13 & 14

The Greek Film Archive presents films from different parts of the world in a two-day tribute to gender equality. “50/50 Equality in Cinema,” starts on Thursday at 8.30 p.m. with speeches on the subject, followed by a screening of the award-winning documentary “Advocate” (Hebrew, Arabic, English) on the life and work of Jewish-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, directed by Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche, and then, at 11 p.m., “My Katines” (Greek), a documentary by Vilma Meniki on the Autonomous Group of Women of Thessaloniki, which was active in the period from 1985 to 1995. Friday's screenings start at 8.45 p.m. with “Delphine et Carole, Insoumuses” (French), a study by Callisto McNulty on the legendary 70s French actress Delphine Seyrig, followed at 10.30 by the biopic “Hannah Arendt” (German, English, French, Hebrew, Latin) by Margarethe von Trotta. The films will be screened in their original language with Greek subtitles. Admission is free of charge.



Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046