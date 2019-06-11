ERT under fire for coverage of PM speech
Greek state broadcaster ERT has issued an apology after its main news bulletin late Monday was exclusively dedicated to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ campaign speech at Athens Concert Hall.
In a statement, ERT officials regretted that no other news items were presented during the program.
New Democracy opposition slammed ERT’s decision to broadcast Tsipras’ full speech as a “monument of journalistic shame.”
The public broadcaster has often come under fire for displaying a pro-government bias.