Hailstorm damages kiwi crops in Arta

A sudden hailstorm that hit the rural region of Arta, in western Greece, on Tuesday afternoon seriously damaged kiwi and citrus fruits crops, the municipality announced.

Though the storm lasted only half an hour, some crops were completely destroyed and next year's produce may also be affected, it added.

Most of the damage was recorded in the areas of Kalamia, Rokka, Halkiades and Kirkizates.



Arta mayor Christos Tsiroyiannis toured the affected areas and spoke with local farmers. “What we ask is that damages are promptly assessed and farmers are paid their compensations,” he said.