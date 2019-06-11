NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Hailstorm damages kiwi crops in Arta

TAGS: Agriculture, Weather

A sudden hailstorm that hit the rural region of Arta, in western Greece, on Tuesday afternoon seriously damaged kiwi and citrus fruits crops, the municipality announced.

Though the storm lasted only half an hour, some crops were completely destroyed and next year's produce may also be affected, it added.

Most of the damage was recorded in the areas of Kalamia, Rokka, Halkiades and Kirkizates.

Arta mayor Christos Tsiroyiannis toured the affected areas and spoke with local farmers. “What we ask is that damages are promptly assessed and farmers are paid their compensations,” he said. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 