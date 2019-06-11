Tourism requires more products to woo investors

The Greek tourism sector needs to create fresh tourism products to attract new investment and make it fetch returns, Ilias Kikilias, general director of the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), said on Tuesday.



Investment in tourism makes sense only when the capital invested is put to the optimum use, he said, noting that there are investment opportunities in Greece but these require the creation of additional demand and the use of invested capital – such as hotels and infrastructure – for more months of the year.



“The Cyclades islands have the highest profits per year on average,” Kikilias told the InvestGR forum in Athens, while Alexander Zinell, chief executive of Fraport Greece, said that there would be more flights to the 14 regional airports his company operates if visitors were given more activities or opportunities, as is the case in Antalya, Turkey, where parent company Fraport has also invested.