Housemaid arrested for jewelry theft

TAGS: Crime

A housemaid has been accused of stealing jewelry worth 20,000 euros from the home of a 83-year-old woman in Serres, northern Greece, where she was employed.

The 52-year-old maid was arrested on Tuesday when police found the stolen jewelry during a search of her home which was conducted after the 83-year-old filed a complaint.

Police said the maid had been stealing the jewelry gradually since early April.

