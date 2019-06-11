Greek police nab two drug smugglers at airports

A 64-year-old man on a flight from Israel was arrested at Makedonia Airport in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on an international arrest warrant on Tuesday issued by Peru.



According to reports, the warrant was issued by the Latin American country’s judicial authorities, which accuse him of smuggling narcotics from Peru to Mexico, South Africa and Asia in the period from July to October in 2013.



In a separate incident, a 32-year-old woman was arrested at Athens International Airport after she tried to smuggle cocaine that she had swallowed.



According to airport authorities, the foreign national, who arrived on a flight from Sao Paulo via Zurich on Sunday, had swallowed a total of 93 small packages containing a total of 1,054 grams of cocaine.