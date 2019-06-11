Man faces arson charges over Tsameika fire

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a wildfire that broke out on Monday in the area of Tsameika, near the port city of Patra in the western Peloponnese.



The man is facing charges of arson by negligence as he reportedly started the blaze accidentally while carrying out farm work, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday.



The fire has been brought under control, though there was no clear indication as to the extent of the damage it caused.