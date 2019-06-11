New Turkish overflights in eastern Aegean
The two F-16 jets entered Athens' Flight Informational Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and one of them flew over Farmakonisi at 24,000 feet.
Two Turkish fighter jets flew over the eastern Aegean islets of Farmakonisi, Arkii and Lipsi, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said Tuesday.
Six minutes later, the same aircraft flew over Arkii at 22,000 feet while the second F-16 flew over Lipsi at the same height. One of the jets later repeated a flight over Farmakonisi at 24,500 feet.
The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted according to international law, GEETHA said.
Earlier in the day, a separate pair of Turkish F-16 jets entered Athens' FIR and flew over Kinaros at 27,000 feet.