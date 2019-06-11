NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New Turkish overflights in eastern Aegean

TAGS: Defense

Two Turkish fighter jets flew over the eastern Aegean islets of Farmakonisi, Arkii and Lipsi, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said Tuesday.

The two F-16 jets entered Athens' Flight Informational Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and one of them flew over Farmakonisi at 24,000 feet.

Six minutes later, the same aircraft flew over Arkii at 22,000 feet while the second F-16 flew over Lipsi at the same height. One of the jets later repeated a flight over Farmakonisi at 24,500 feet.

The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted according to international law, GEETHA said.

Earlier in the day, a separate pair of Turkish F-16 jets entered Athens' FIR and flew over Kinaros at 27,000 feet.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 