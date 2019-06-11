NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Two Iraqis detained over Syntagma knifing

TAGS: Crime

Police in Athens on Tuesday were questioning two Iraqi nationals in connection with the knifing of a kiosk worker on Monday night near Syntagma Square.

One of the two men is alleged to have stabbed the employee while robbing the kiosk on Vasilissis Amalias Avenue.

A customer at the kiosk also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Shortly after the robbery, two members of the motorcycle-riding DIAS police unit caught the men, who reportedly attempted to attack the officers with the knife used in the attack and a screwdriver. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 