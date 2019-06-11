Two Iraqis detained over Syntagma knifing

Police in Athens on Tuesday were questioning two Iraqi nationals in connection with the knifing of a kiosk worker on Monday night near Syntagma Square.



One of the two men is alleged to have stabbed the employee while robbing the kiosk on Vasilissis Amalias Avenue.



A customer at the kiosk also sustained minor injuries during the incident.



Shortly after the robbery, two members of the motorcycle-riding DIAS police unit caught the men, who reportedly attempted to attack the officers with the knife used in the attack and a screwdriver.