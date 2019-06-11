Decree on dissolution of Parliament, snap elections posted

A presidential decree ordering the official dissolution of Parliament ahead of snap elections in Greece was posted at a wall at the entrance of the House on Tuesday afternoon.



The notice, posted by the House's head of security, confirms the date of the elections, July 7, and announces that the new Parliament will convene on July 17.

The decision to dissolve Parliament comes after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday and asked him to call early elections, following the incumbents' poor performance in European, regional and local polls.