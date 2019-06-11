Pyatt: US strongly committed to Greece alliance

As tension escalates in the Eastern Mediterranean amid Turkey’s intention to begin offshore drilling operations in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has reiterated Washington’s commitment to its alliance with Athens.



Asked during an event held by the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington whether the US would be prepared to take pre-emptive action to prevent a crisis in the Aegean Sea or the Eastern Mediterranean, Pyatt said that America remains strongly committed to its alliance with Greece.



He added that the width and the depth of the two NATO allies’ military cooperation was confirmed last week during Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis’ talks with senior US officials in Washington.



“Greece is a pillar of stability and has the unique ability to bring neighbors together, acting as a bridge of cooperation in the region,” Pyatt said, adding that Greece and the US share an interest in keeping Turkey anchored to Western institutions.



The discussion on “Greece as a Geostrategic Ally,” was coordinated by Kathimerini’s Washington correspondent and nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Katerina Sokou.