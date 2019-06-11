ND leader asks for clear mandate in July elections

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a strong mandate in the upcoming national elections on July 7, saying Greece needs a “stable government.”

“I need and ask for a strong mandate on July 7,” he told attendees at a campaign rally in the western city of Patras on Tuesday evening. “There is no room for lost votes or experiments.”

Mitsotakis announced he will be heading New Democracy's ticket in the region of Achaia, where he made the speech.

Commenting on the party's economic program, he reiterated his pledge to lower the unified property tax, known as ENFIA, by 30 pct for all Greeks, and keep the tax-free ceiling at current levels.

He vowed to push through with investments, saying he will sign the two ministerial decisions needed to unblock the stalled big investment at the old Athens airport plot at Elliniko, in southern Athens, in the first week of government.

The ND leader said his party intends to uphold labor law, proposing the establishment of what he described as a “white register” for employers who fulfill their obligations, adding that businesses will be encouraged to provide additional benefits to their employees.