Hail and floods wreak damage

The good weather took a sudden turn Tuesday, with heavy rainstorms and hail battering many parts of the mainland, including Attica.



A sudden hailstorm that hit the rural region around Arta in western Greece in the afternoon seriously damaged kiwi and citrus crops, municipal authorities said. Though the storm lasted only half an hour, some crops were completely destroyed and next year’s produce may also be affected by the damage, they said.



Cities in central Greece were hit by hail and storms too, with roads and homes flooded. There was flooding in parts of Attica too, including Aghia Marina and Koropi.

The weather is to improve from Wednesday.