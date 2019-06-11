Elliniko to get unstuck in a week, Mitsotakis pledges

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday promised that if the party comes to power it will immediately raise the barriers obstructing the implementation of the landmark development at the old Athens airport.

Speaking in Patra, the chief of the main conservative opposition said that "Elliniko, the biggest investment in the country, which has been delayed for the entire four-year period, needs just two ministerial decision to become unstuck. Those decisions will be signed from the very first week provided we undertake the country’s governance."