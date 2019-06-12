Passenger ferry returns to Rafina after engine failure

A passenger ferry with 317 people onboard returned safely to the port of Rafina, east of Athens, on Wednesday after an engine failure.



The Super Runner, which also had cars and trucks on board, was traveling to the island of Santorini via the islands of Tinos, Mykonos and Paros.



Golden Star Ferries, the company which operates the service, said it would ensure all customers get to their destinations on the same day, but on a different ship.



The vessel will remain docked until repairs are made.