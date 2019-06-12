Deputy Supreme Court prosecutor implicates gov’t official in Novartis affair

Deputy Supreme Court Prosecutor Ioannis Angelis has implicated a government official into an alleged bribery scandal involving the Swiss drugs manufacturer Novartis, in a statement issued Wednesday.



The official is identified only as “Rasputin.”



In the same statement, Angelis also calls on Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou, Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou and the corruption prosecutors to testify over the case.



On Tuesday, just a few days before her scheduled retirement, Dimitriou ordered a probe into the handling of the investigation.



Angelis quit in January, claiming that his colleagues and superiors had mishandled the Novartis probe and that charges against the Greek politicians implicated in the probe had essentially been fabricated.