NKUA rector wins prestigious international award

Meletios Dimopoulos, Rector of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA), Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology and Professor of Chairman of the Department of Clinical Therapeutics, was named as the 2019 recipient of the Robert A. Kyle Lifetime Achievement Award.



The award, granted by the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF), is presented to an individual whose body of work in the field of multiple myeloma has made significant advances in research, treatment, and care of myeloma patients.



“I would like to thank the members of the IMWG committee who have considered me worthy of this important award,” Dr. Dimopoulos was quoted as saying to the IMF.



“To receive an award with the name of Robert Kyle - the pioneer of myeloma research and treatment - is a recognition that I will cherish throughout my life. It gives me the strength to continue the fight and the vision towards a myeloma cure.”



Dr. Dimopoulos has authored more than 1,000 publications in peer-reviewed journals, with more than 47,000 citations and an h-index of 102 (ISI), He is a member of the IMF Scientific Advisory Board.