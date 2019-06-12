World Short Films | Athens | June 13 & 14

The Greek Film Academy's annual Golden Nights festival returns to the Astor cinema with a selection of 35 short films from different parts of the world that were awarded last year by their respective countries' academies. From the USA and Taiwan to South Africa and Sweden, the films offer a fascinating glimpse into what filmmakers around the globe are up to, new trends and ideas, as well as emerging subjects of interest. Screenings start at 5.45 p.m. and run through midnight, while admission is free of charge.

Astor, 28 Stadiou, Stoa Korai, tel 210.321.1950