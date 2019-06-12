Luxembourg Philharmonic | Athens | June 17

Photo: Johann Sebastian Hanel

The Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Gustavo Gimeno and with acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang will be performing at the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater on Tuesday, June 17, as part of the Athens Festival. Founded in 1933, the award-winning orchestra consists of 98 musicians from more than 20 countries and has seen its repertoire significantly expanded under Gimeno, who is currently serving his fourth season as its music director. Wang, meanwhile, has been appointed artist in residence at the orchestra for the 2018-19 season. Wang rose to fame in 2007, when she replaced Martha Argerich at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and went on to captivate audiences with her virtuosity and her riveting performing style. The Athens concert's program includes Tchaikovsky’s “The Tempest” and “Fantasy” Overture, Op. 18 in F minor (1873), Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” Shostakovich’s Concerto for piano and orchestra No. 2 (F major Op. 102) and Stravinsky’s “Firebird” Suite (1919). The show begins at 9 p.m. and tickets can be booked via the festival's website, www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis