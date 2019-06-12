Hungarian-Chinese group wins rail link contract

A Hungarian-Chinese group including a unit of holding company Opus Global, controlled by Lorinc Meszaros, an associate of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has won a $2.1 billion contract to build part of a high-speed Chinese rail project.



The project is part of Beijing’s One Belt, One Road initiative intended to open new foreign trade links for Chinese firms.



The line will carry Chinese goods that arrive by sea at the Greek port of Piraeus to other parts of Europe.



[Reuters]