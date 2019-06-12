Six arrested in Viotia cannabis plantation raid

Police have unraveled a gang that grew large quantities of cannabis in a remote location in the region of Viotia, central Greece.



Six people were arrested during a police operation in an area called Viliza Stefanis which started on Monday and ended on Tuesday morning.



Authorities said on Wednesday that 10,000 cannabis trees were uprooted and that a manhunt has been launched for another seven suspects.



The gang’s revenues from the sale of the cannabis grown on the plantation have been estimated at 6 million euros.