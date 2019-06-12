SYRIZA, Kotzias-led movement part ways

The political movement Pratto, led by former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias, on Wednesday announced that it was officially ending its cooperation with ruling SYRIZA and that it will not take part in next month’s national elections. It urged its followers to vote for progressive forces.

In a statement, Pratto said SYRIZA had adopted a stance “that does not reflect our joint actions and struggles over the last eight years.”

It said that SYRIZA had “for months” ignored a proposal by Pratto in January for a renewal of their cooperation and added that after representatives of both sides eventually met in June, the ruling leftist party rejected all the candidates proposed by Pratto to be included on SYRIZA ticket.

Kotzias signed the Prespes agreement with Skopje when he was foreign minister.