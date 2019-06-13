In a general election we elect a government. This common knowledge is apparently not so obvious to everyone and certainly not to the leadership of the Movement for Change (KINAL), which seems to be disregarding the question of who will run the country, postponing it until after the elections.

The results of this postponement can be seen not only in the officials who left the party because they had a clear opinion on the question of a possible coalition, but also in the preachers of anti-bailout hatred who have now found a new home in the party.

Even if one political party achieves a clear majority in Parliament, the next House will still need to achieve wider consensuses to manage existential issues such as the constitutional reform and the electoral law. The Parliament needs a serious and useful center-left.