Very positive messages are coming from foreign investors at the investment roadshows this week in which Greek banks and other listed companies are participating, as the interest of funds in local assets has increased. This has also been evident in the rally on the Athens stock market and falling Greek bond yields following the results of the European polls and the call for a snap general election.

On Monday and Tuesday the HSBC Global Emerging Market Investor Forum took place in New York, with the participation of Alpha Bank and OPAP. Although the focus was not on Greece, several funds expressed an interest in Greek assets for the first time.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the 8th Greek Investment Forum took place, also in New York, organized by Hellenic Exchanges and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. The 18 Athens-listed corporations that took part reported fresh interest by participating funds.

On Wednesday Wood & Company launched a double roadshow in Athens.

At the same roadshows last year the atmosphere had been very grim, but this time foreign investors appeared particularly positive and seem to view the upcoming political change in Greece favorably.