Nine students temporarily detained over school vandalism

Nine high school students from Thessaloniki were temporary detained at a local police station on Wednesday night by officers following up on a lawsuit over school vandalism.

The parents of the nine students who protested against the detentions were told the principal of the 11th High School of Kalamaria had filed a suit against unknown individuals over damages caused at the same school in the past few days.



The parents said the students, aged between 10 and 13, were simply hanging out outside the building without causing any problems.

Eventually all nine were released shortly before midnight, as no evidence emerged that linked them to the vandalism.