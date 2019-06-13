WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Rear Window | Athens | June 14

Artens, a new cultural venue in downtown Athens, invites the public to get acquainted with the space with a free screening of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 classic, “Rear Window.” Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, the suspenseful thriller is about a photographer who is stuck at home recuperating from a broken leg and, while entertaining himself by “spying” on his neighbors, is witness to a murder. The screening starts at 10.30 p.m.

Artens, 40 Voukourestiou, Syntagma, tel 210.331.7312

