Allyson Glenn | Tinos | To July 8

Detail of ‘Through the Veil.’

The Cultural Foundation of Tinos presents “Passages,” a solo show by Canadian artist Allyson Glenn comprising 11 paintings that are inspired by the ancient Greek gods and their legendary powers. Glenn, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan, was the Athens-based Vorres Museum's resident artist in May 2016, an experience that shaped her work, particularly with regard to her interest in the museum's famed garden and sculpture collection. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. The inauguration takes place on Thursday, June 13, at 8 p.m.

Cultural Foundation of Tinos, Akti G. Drosou,

Tinos Town, tel 22830.29070