Pyatt hails strong participation of Greek firms at SelectUSA Investment Summit

US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt has hailed the strong participation of Greek companies to the sixth SelectUSA Investment Summit, the country’s largest investment conference, which was held in Washington DC from June 10 to 12.



Pyatt led a delegation of 28 representatives from 15 Greek firms from a wide range of sectors including biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, agro-food, digital technology, and consulting services.



“Investing in the United States is a great growth strategy for any Greek company, and as the Greek economy rebounds, I’m happy to see such wide interest,” Pyatt said.



“Greece had one of the largest delegations relative to its size and its biggest delegation ever this year, and I was proud to bring them to the US with [Alternative Finance Minister Giorgos] Chouliarakis to find opportunities and contribute to the US-Greece economic relationship,” he said.



Total investment from Greece to the US reached 1 billion dollars at the end of 2017, with 2,700 US jobs directly supported. In the same year, Greece ranked as the fastest-growing source of foreign direct investment in the United States in 2017.

Greece's delegation to @SelectUSA 2019 was its biggest. @USAmbPyatt: "Investing in the United States is a great growth strategy for any Greek company, and as the Greek economy rebounds, I’m happy to see such wide interest." Read more: https://t.co/vK1KeuRavi — U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) June 13, 2019