Celebrated for its club scene influence, English rock band New Order will grace the main stage of the Release Athens Festival on Saturday.



Born from the remaining members of the Mancunian outfit Joy Division – whose first album, “Unknown Pleasures,” came out 40 years ago today – New Order infuses electronic beats with grimy rock and boasts an impressive oeuvre.



Composed of singer and guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Tom Chapman, drummer Stephen Morris, keyboardist Gillian Gilbert and percussionist Phil Cunningham, New Order helped define the post-punk scene.



Following multiple breakups and a rotation of members, the band is expected to delight Athens fans with numbers including the best-selling 12-inch single of all time, “Blue Monday,” as well as firm favorites “True Faith” and “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”



Also set to appear on Day 4 of Release Athens is Johnny Marr, the former Smiths guitarist whose jangle pop guitar style cemented him as a rock legend.

During his illustrious career, he worked with Paul McCartney, Modest Mouse, Talking Heads and Hans Zimmer before beginning his journey as a solo artist in 2012. The English electronic group Morcheeba and up-and-coming Irish band Fontaines D.C. will close out the lineup.



The artists will perform shoreside at Plateia Nerou overlooking Faliro Marina. Known for its stunning sunset views, Plateia Nerou is located in the Faliro Coastal Zone Olympic Complex.

The fourth edition of Release Athens, one of the Greek capital’s biggest summer outdoor festivals features a variety of artists throughout June.



Other performers that will be taking the stage later during this year’s month-long festival include rock/metal band Clutch, hip-hop outfit Cypress Hill, rockers Alice in Chains and blues-gospel-soul singer Hozier.

Tickets for Day 4 start from 42 euros and doors open at 5 p.m. For more details about the event, visit releaseathens.gr.