Conference on Greek banks at Panteion University

TAGS: Banking, Conference

Panteion University’s Institute of International Relations in Athens is organizing a one-day conference titled “Greek Banks: A Pillar of Growth or a Big Patient?” at the institute’s functions hall (3-5 Hill Road, Plaka) from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

Keynote speakers include former finance minister Giorgos Alogoskoufis and Alpha Bank chief executive officer Vassilios Psaltis. Entrance is free, but attendance must be declared by Tuesday.

