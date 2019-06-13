Chinese doctors take Hippocratic Oath on Kos

Chinese doctors recently participated in a ceremony that revived the Hippocratic Oath in its birthplace, the Asclepeion archaeological site on the Greek island of Kos, where Hippocrates (460-370 BC), the ancient Greek father of Western medicine, lived and practiced, the International Health Tourism Center (IHTC) announced on Wednesday.



Doctors from east China’s Anhui Province and representatives of medical associations and universities from Anhui and Shanghai, along with Italian doctors of reproductive medicine, took the authentic Hippocratic Oath during an event organized by the International Health Tourism Center aimed at cross-border collaboration for high-quality health tourism, according to an IHTC e-mailed press release.



[Xinhua]