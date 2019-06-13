Poll: ND lead over ruling SYRIZA still at 8.5 points

Center-right New Democracy held on to an 8.5 percent point lead over the incumbent leftists in a public opinion poll ahead of the general election on July 7.

ND got 34.5 percent of valid votes, ahead of SYRIZA’s 26 percent, according to the Pulse poll conducted for Skai TV Thursday.

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance was in third place with 7 percent, ahead of the Communist Party (KKE) with 5.5 percent and neofascist Golden Dawn with 5 percent.

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25, which narrowly missed the target for entry into the European Parliament, polled at 3.5 percent, which would give it 11 seats in the Greek House.

Meanwhile, ultranationalist party Greek Solution was on the cusp of securing parliamentary representation.

According to the same survey, 70 percent said they believe ND will win the election, compared to 19 percent who believe SYRIZA will renew its mandate.

ND chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis was viewed as most suitable for prime minister by 36 of respondents. Incumbent Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras got 26 percent.