The majority of Greeks (72 percent) believe that the shortage of women in the country’s political sphere is harmful to democracy, yet 89 percent of women have never considered running for office, a study by the Research Center for Gender Equality (KETHI), an independent body, has found.

Conducted on a sample of more than 1,200 respondents in April, the study also found that the overwhelming majority of Greeks would like to see a woman run for prime minister (85.6 pct among women and 73.1 pct among men), and 60 percent claimed to have voted for a woman in the past.

However, when asked about the obstacles women face in public life, more than 50 percent said that their gender prevents them from making headway in what 41.5 percent say is a male-dominated environment.

Furthermore, around 50 percent said men are more “effective” in issues of defense and civil protection, while nearly 40 percent see women as better suited to cultural affairs.