A Hellenic Chamber of Hotels survey shows that the prospects for tourism this year are fairly downbeat, with 40 percent of hoteliers expecting occupancy rates to drop by up to 16 percent and 10 percent projecting that prices will be reduced by up to 13 percent.

Hoteliers are mainly concerned about the economic slowdown in many countries that comprise Greece’s traditional markets, to say nothing of uncertainty in Britain ahead of Brexit. The survey released on Thursday also showed that due to the high taxation in Greece, hoteliers are unable to offer more competitive rates compared to rival destinations.

“The findings of the survey clearly validate the warnings we have long issued,” said the chamber’s head Alexandros Vassilikos. This pressure on demand is seen after five consecutive record years for Greek tourism, in terms of both arrivals and revenues.